As Korean employees return to the office, so does ‘gapjil’ workplace harassment

As employees return to the office in South Korea, so does gapjil — the country’s longstanding problem of toxic workplace culture.

Nearly 30% of Korean office workers have experienced some form of workplace harassment in the past year, according to an online survey in June of 1,000 respondents nationwide — up from 23.5% in a similar survey in March.

Recommended for you +106 PHOTOS: Oxford shows its patriotic spirit with parade Some rode horseback, some road in wagons, some rode on bicycles, but all were wearing smiles Monday morning for the Oxford July 4th Parade sponsored by the Oxford Lions Club. Click for more.

The latest survey, published Sunday, was conducted by research group Embrain Public and commissioned by Workplace Gapjil 119, an organization that assists victims of office abuse. Respondents reported issues including sexual harassment from superiors and verbal and physical abuse.

One employee said they felt threatened when their supervisor swore at them angrily. Another described receiving late night text messages from her boss, containing abusive and sexual language, after he had been out drinking.

Others had faced exclusion from office groups and been insulted by superiors in front of peers.

Some said they had been punished when they reported the harassment, by being sent to a new work location or by being forced out of their company altogether — but most respondents chose not to take action, instead ignoring the issue. Many also chose to quit, afraid that reporting the abuse would hurt their future job prospects.

Women and part-time or gig workers were more likely to be victims, while supervisors and managers were the most common perpetrators, the report said.

Chinese-Canadian tycoon faces trial in China without consular access, embassy says

The trial in China of a missing Chinese-Canadian tycoon who was abducted from a hotel room in Hong Kong five years ago will take place without consular access, the Canadian Embassy in Beijing told CNN on Tuesday.

Billionaire financier Xiao Jianhua, known for his close connections to some of China’s most powerful political families, vanished in 2017 after he was seized by Chinese security agents from his room at the Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong and taken to mainland China.

The Canadian Embassy said consular officials are monitoring Xiao’s case closely and providing consular services to his family, though it did not confirm the trial date.

Since then, Xiao has not been seen in public. Chinese authorities have not disclosed the charges against him or any other details of his case.

— From wire reports