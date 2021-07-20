Afghanistan withdraws diplomats from Pakistan

Afghanistan is withdrawing its diplomats from Pakistan following the alleged abduction of the ambassador’s daughter in the capital Islamabad, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najib Alikhil, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, was “abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home” on Friday, according to a statement from the ministry.

She was later released and is now receiving medical care in the hospital, the statement said, adding that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry had appeared to confirm the incident in a statement on Saturday, saying that Silsila had been “assaulted while riding a rented vehicle” and that it was trying to apprehend suspects.

Cannabis may have originated in northwest China

Cannabis’ earliest roots may have stemmed from northwestern China — not South Asia as commonly believed, according to a study published on Friday.

Researchers found the Cannabis sativa species — the “much beloved and maligned plant” widely used as a recreational drug — likely emerged from the region by Neolithic times (10,000-3,000 BC), according to a news release from the journal Science Advances, where the study was published.

Cannabis was one of the first plants domesticated by humans, and has a long history of being used in textiles, food, and oilseed as hemp, the study said. But this history has been difficult to research, due to modern legal restrictions around the plant’s use and accessibility.

Chinese people ordered to think like Xi as Communist Party aims to tighten control

Days after entering its second century, the Chinese Communist Party has set out its priority for the new era — tightening ideological control over 1.4 billion Chinese people.

This week, the party released a new guideline on ideological and political work, which targets not only its members but also ”all of society.”

Under President Xi Jinping, the party has waged its toughest ideological crackdown in decades. It has repeatedly warned against the “infiltration” of Western ideas, stoked aggressive nationalism, and stifled academic and press freedoms.

And now, despite having silenced nearly all forms of dissent, the party appears to worry that it still doesn’t command enough ideological and political loyalty — and is launching a vast effort to redouble education on both fronts.

“Ideological and political work is the party’s fine tradition, distinct characteristic and prominent political advantage — it’s the lifeline of all its work,” the guideline said. “(It) has a significant bearing on the future fate of the party, the long-term stability of the country, and the cohesion and unity of the nation.”

— From wire reports