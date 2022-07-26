Beijing hits back as UK leadership contenders sharpen China rhetoric

Beijing has urged candidates vying to be Britain’s next Prime Minister to refrain from “hyping up the so-called ‘China threat,’” as foreign relations with the Asian economic giant emerge as a key issue in the closely-fought leadership race.

Both former finance minister Rishi Sunak and his rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, have talked tough as they challenge for the top role, framing the United Kingdom as needing to defend its values against China’s influence — and Beijing has taken notice.

“I want to make it clear to certain British politicians that making irresponsible remarks about China, including hyping up the so-called ‘China threat,’ cannot solve one’s own problems,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday, when asked in a regular news briefing about comments made by Sunak.

Sunak claimed in a statement that day that China and its ruling Communist Party represented the “largest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century.”

He vowed to “face down China” if elected, including by shuttering Beijing-funded Confucius Institutes in the UK. In 2020, the network was designated as a foreign mission by the United States, which said it was a means for China to exert influence on campuses. Institute operators denied those allegations, saying they focus on Chinese language and culture.

Sunak also said he would build a “NATO-style” alliance of “free nations” to tackle Chinese cyber-threats — a project that would require buy-in from other countries who may be wary of such a direct approach.

— From wire reports