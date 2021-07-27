— From wire reports

Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in the UK by 2030

Philip Morris International says it will stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain within a decade as it called on the UK government to ban the sale of its tobacco products.

The remarks come amid dwindling smoker numbers in the United Kingdom — where cigarettes have been sold in plain packaging since 2016 — and a broader push by the UK government to reduce the prevalence of smoking.

Many investors have already stripped tobacco from their portfolios, and a growing number of financial institutions have pledged to implement tobacco-free policies.

Philip Morris International CEO Jacek Olczak told the Sunday Telegraph that the UK government should treat cigarettes like gasoline powered cars, the sale of which is due to be banned from 2030.

China’s private education firms are the latest targets of Beijing’s crackdown

Chinese officials are turning their crackdown on private business to yet another industry: education.

A slew of big Chinese education and private tutoring companies are reeling from new rules barring them from turning a profit or raising funding on stock markets, with some warning that the regulations will hurt their business.

The new rules, published over the weekend by China’s Ministry of Education, apply to what the agency calls “online training institutions.”

“Capitalized operations are strictly prohibited,” the ministry wrote in its order, adding that such institutions cannot obtain financing through public markets, nor can they seek foreign capital through mergers and acquisitions. “Those who have violated regulations shall be cleaned up and rectified,” it added.

The education ministry’s announcement roiled Chinese markets and wiped billions of dollars off the market value of several of the country’s major, publicly traded education firms in Hong Kong and New York.

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record high amid US withdrawal

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan reached record levels in the first half of 2021, the United Nations warned Monday, noting that deaths and injuries spiked markedly from May when the United States and its allies began withdrawing troops from the country.

Some 5,183 casualties were recorded in the first six months of the year — a 47% increase from 2020 — the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) found in a report.

The number of deaths and injuries recorded during May and June alone was 2,392, almost as high as the total for the preceding four months, when 2,791 casualties were recorded.

UNAMA said 2021 would be the deadliest year for Afghan civilians since its records began unless urgent action was taken to tackle violence in the country.

