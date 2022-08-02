‘Win hearts and minds’ in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Chinese leader Xi urges Communist Party

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has urged the Communist Party to “win hearts and minds” of people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as part of a “national rejuvenation.”

Xi’s demand, made over the weekend in a meeting attended by top Chinese officials, was one of a number of critical tasks listed by the Chinese leader for the United Front Work Department — a branch of the ruling Communist Party tasked with gaining influence both at home and overseas.

“The united front ... is an important assurance for (China’s Communist Party) to defeat the enemy, to govern and rejuvenate the country, and to rally all Chinese people both at home and abroad to realize national rejuvenation,” Xi said at the Beijing conference on United Front Work, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

As “profound changes” unseen in a century were playing out globally, Xi said, United Front efforts were “even more important.” That work, according to Xi, should include efforts to “strike the right balance between commonality and diversity” at home and “win hearts and minds of people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese.”

Hong Kong — the subject of a crackdown by Xi following mass pro-democracy protests in the city three years ago — operates as a semi-autonomous entity under Beijing’s rule, as does Macao. Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy the Communist Party claims as its own territory and with which it has said it seeks ”reunification,” despite never having governed it.

“Efforts should be made to strengthen the ranks of patriots overseas, and help more foreigners understand and become friendly to China,” Xi added.

The United Front’s operations, which include running the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office responsible for services aimed at Chinese nationals living abroad, have drawn negative international attention in recent years amid growing concerns about China’s bid for global reach.

The department has also raised the suspicions of overseas governments amid accusations it seeks to co-opt ethnic Chinese people and other individuals, silence dissent and conduct foreign influence operations — allegations Beijing has denied.

Nancy Pelosi kicks off high-profile Asia trip with Singapore visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other Congress members are visiting Singapore on Monday, their first official stop in a high-profile Asia tour that has attracted international attention over speculation she may visit Taiwan.

The delegation’s two-day visit to Singapore will include meetings with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, along with a number of cabinet ministers, according to Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.

Pelosi is also expected to attend a cocktail reception held by the American Chamber of Commerce in the city-state on Monday afternoon.

Before arriving in the Indo-Pacific, Pelosi’s delegation stopped by Hawaii, according to a statement from her office on Sunday.

The delegation also plans to visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, where high-level meetings would be held to address “shared interests,” including trade, the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, according to Pelosi’s office.

— From wire reports