Senior leader of Pakistani Taliban killed in IED attack, sources say

A senior founding leader of the Pakistani Taliban was killed Sunday night in a targeted attack, according to two sources within the group’s leadership.

The Pakistan Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), is a US-designated foreign terrorist organization operating in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Recommended for you +55 PHOTOS: Henry community members share photos of their pets Photos shared by the Henry community on Facebook. To have your pet featured, submit a photo to the Henry Herald Facebook page on Fridays! Click for more.

TTP sources told CNN that senior commander Abdul Wali — also known as Omar Khalid Khorasani — was killed along with two other TTP leaders in a targeted IED attack. The deaths occured in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, which borders Pakistan.

According to the US State Department, Wali was the leader of a TTP-affiliated militant faction known as Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA).

Record rainfall kills at least 8 in Seoul as water floods buildings, submerges cars

At least eight people were killed in Seoul on Monday after record downpours flooded homes, roads and subway stations in the South Korean capital, cutting power and forcing hundreds to evacuate, according to authorities.

South Korea’s Interior and Safety Ministry said three of those who died had been trapped in a flooded semi-basement. Nine others were injured and at least seven people remain missing, the ministry said.

Since midnight Monday local time, parts of Seoul saw a total of 422 millimeters (16 inches) of rain, prompting authorities to raise the highest Level 3 emergency alert. The city recorded 141.5 millimeters (5.57 inches) of rain per hour — the highest rate since authorities began keeping records.

Photos from across the city show severe flooding, with people wading across roads up to their thighs in water.

Though floodwaters had largely receded by Tuesday morning, cars and buses were left strewn across roads and sidewalks, blocking morning traffic.

In some parts of Seoul, drains backed up and sent water pouring back into streets and subway stations, according to the Seoul Metro. A number of subway stations were closed due to flooding, with lines temporarily suspended Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, authorities were still working to reopen the stations.

Administration.

Parts of Japan also saw downpours on Monday night, with some regions of Hokkaido reporting flooding — but no injuries as of Tuesday. Authorities have warned of the risk of flash floods and landslides.

‘We are not scared’: Taiwan’s foreign minister says island will stand up to ‘more serious’ China threats

China’s threat to Taiwan is “more serious than ever,” but the island will stand firm to protect its freedom and democracy — including by welcoming those who support it, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told CNN in an interview Monday.

Wu’s defiant message came as China said it continued military drills around the self-governing island, after a four-day show of force following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei last week.

“China has always been threatening Taiwan for years and it’s getting more serious in the last few years,” Wu said. “Whether Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan or not, the Chinese military threat against Taiwan has always been there and that is the fact that we need to deal with.”

— From wire reports