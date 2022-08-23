Former Malaysian leader to serve prison term after final appeal is thrown out

Malaysia’s former prime minister will be sent to prison for his role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal after a court in Kuala Lumpur rejected his final appeal on Tuesday.

Najib Razak, who served as Malaysia’s PM from 2009 to 2018, was found guilty of money laundering, abuse of power and other charges in 2020. He will now begin a 12-year jail sentence. Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing but his final route to appeal was rejected Tuesday by a five-judge panel at Malaysia’s High Court.

The charges were related to the onetime sovereign wealth fund, which prosecutors alleged he and his allies used as a personal piggybank to support luxurious lifestyles and fund electioneering. The former PM was also fined 210 million Malaysian ringgit ($46.94 million).

Nearly 100 dead in Afghanistan floods, officials say

Flash flooding has killed at least 95 people, injured hundreds of others and swept away thousands of homes in Afghanistan, authorities in the crisis-hit country said Tuesday.

The deaths occurred across 10 provinces over the past 10 days, authorities said, as the country reels from an economic and humanitarian crisis exacerbated by Western sanctions imposed after the Taliban returned to power last year.

The extreme weather also comes as neighboring Pakistan experiences relentless flooding. The Disaster Management Authority there said floods have killed 820 people since mid-June, with nearly 320,000 houses damaged or destroyed and 129 bridges affected.

In Afghanistan, Deputy Minister of Disaster Management Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim told CNN emergency food assistance had been dispatched to many flood-affected areas and aid organizations had promised to deliver emergency assistance but it may not be enough.

“Winter is arriving soon and these affected families that include women and children do not have shelter to live under. All their agricultural farms and orchards have either been completely destroyed or their harvest has been damaged,” Muslim said.

Wildfires rage as China’s Chongqing suffers unrelenting record heat wave

Thousands of emergency responders are battling to contain fast-spreading wildfires in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing amid a weeks-long, record heat wave in the region.

The fires, which have been visible at night from parts of the downtown area, have swept forests and mountains around the mega city in recent days.

On social media, residents in downtown Chongqing complained of smelling smoke inside their apartments, while others posted pictures of burning embers from the fires reaching their balconies.

Since August 18, wildfires had broken out in multiple outlying districts, local authorities said. The municipality is home to more than 32 million people.

More than 1,500 residents have been relocated to safe zones, while 5,000 firefighters, police, local officers and volunteers, and seven firefighting helicopters have been dispatched to help combat the blazes.

High temperatures are not set to go anywhere yet.

— From wire reports