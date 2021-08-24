Village near Rome joins Italy’s $

1 home sell-off

Italy’s ongoing clearance sale of $1 houses has been ideal for people seeking to start a new life in some of the country’s far-flung corners.

This month, the bucolic town of Maenza has become the first in Rome’s Latium region to begin selling homes for just over a dollar.

The historic location, high up on the wild Lepini hills south of the capital, where shepherds and fiery tribes once lived, is making available dozens of abandoned stone dwellings in the hope of attracting new occupants.

Mayor Claudio Sperduti says he’s launching an ambitious “pact for the rebirth” of his hometown with the aim of breathing new life into its quiet alleys. The goal, he says, is to recover all disused crumbling properties by liaising between old owners and potential buyers lured by knockdown prices.

Afghan visa applicants told to stay away from Kabul airport

Afghans who have applied for special immigrant visas to the U.S. were told to stay away from Kabul’s airport on Monday, as American officials ramped up evacuation flights and the Taliban said all U.S. forces needed to leave Afghanistan by August 31.

Western countries are now in a frantic race to complete what U.S. President Joe Biden last week called “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” amid harrowing scenes at the airport of tens of thousands of people trying to flee Taliban rule.

Amid the scramble to evacuate, many Afghans have essentially been pushed to the back of the queue.

“We are currently prioritizing American citizens and legal permanent residents for entry,” John Johnson, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, told CNN Monday. “Due to a deteriorating security environment we are asking all others not to come to the airport at this time — the gates remain closed.”

Beijing’s fight for cleaner air is a rare victory for public dissent

Beijing was once known as one of the world’s most polluted cities, with dense smog and acrid air a daily reality for residents.

Now, its skies are mostly blue — a sign the Chinese capital is entering a new era of clean air, the country’s Minister of Ecology and Environment claimed last Wednesday.

“The ‘Beijing blue’ has gradually become our new normal,” said Huang Runqiu, the minister, according to state-run tabloid Global Times, as the city recorded its best monthly air quality since records began in 2013.

Though Chinese cities have long topped global rankings of the world’s worst air quality, they have shown steady improvement over the years. Beijing only recorded 10 days of heavy air pollution last year, Huang said — a drop of nearly 80% since 2015. Recent photos from Beijing show clear blue skies and summer sun, once a rarity in the city of approximately 21 million.

— From wire reports