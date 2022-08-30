Fukushima town lifts evacuation order, allowing former residents to return 11 years after nuclear disaster

More than a decade after Japan’s worst nuclear disaster, the town that hosts the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant finally lifted its evacuation order on Tuesday, allowing former residents to come home.

The town of Futaba, previously deemed off-limits, is the last of 11 districts to lift its evacuation order, a spokesman for the town’s municipal office told CNN.

Recommended for you +51 PHOTOS: Senator Raphael Warnock visits Albany On Monday, Democratic U.S. Senatorial incumbent the Rev. Raphael Warnock brought his Bus Tour Across Georgia 2022 to Albany. He delivered a fiery speech offering reasons he should return to Washington to an enthusiastic crowd that vowed to help send him on his way. Click for more.

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s east coast, triggering a tsunami that caused a nuclear meltdown at the power plant and a major release of radioactive material. It was the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

More than 300,000 people living near the nuclear plant were forced to evacuate temporarily; thousands more did so voluntarily. Once-bustling communities were turned into ghost towns.

In the years since, large-scale cleanup and decontamination operations have allowed some residents who once lived in the former exclusion zone to return.

Photos from the town show empty shops, houses and temples, many of which bear external damage such as collapsed roofs and broken windows. The streets are largely empty. Abandoned cars and trucks sit in a field, covered in grime and rust.

Before the nuclear disaster, Futaba had a population of about 7,100. As of late July, more than 5,500 people remain registered as residents, according to the municipal office spokesman.

Residents have been allowed to enter the northeastern area of Futaba — but not live there — since March 2020, when experts said radiation levels did not exceed 20 millisieverts per year. That level is equivalent to two full-body CT scans and international safety watchdogs recommend it should be the limit of an individual’s annual exposure to radiation.

Pakistan pleads for international help as parts of country ‘resemble a small ocean’

Pakistan is racing to prevent further loss of life as it reels from one of its worst climate disasters with floodwater threatening to cover up to a third of the country of 220 million people by the end of the monsoon season.

Climate change minister Sherry Rehman said Sunday the unprecedented rain had created a “climate catastrophe” with floodwaters submerging homes, destroying farmland and displacing millions of people.

“We’ve had to deploy the navy for the first time to operate in Indo-Pakistan, because much of it resembles a small ocean,” she told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Flooding and severe rains has killed at least 1,136 people, including 386 children, and left 1,634 more injured since mid-June, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said Monday, as the unrelenting rain raised fears of more fatalities to come.

“By the time this is over, we could well have one quarter or one third of Pakistan under water,” Rehman told Turkish news outlet TRT World on Thursday.

On Monday, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed the scale of the disaster — homes and fields completely submerged along the Indus River, as well as the cities of Rajanpur and Rojhan in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province.

— From wire reports