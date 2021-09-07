Taliban fire into the air to break up Kabul’s largest street protests yet

Scores of Afghan protesters marched against Taliban rule through the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the largest demonstration in the capital since the militant group seized power in Afghanistan last month.

According to photos and videos shared on social media, activists shouted in support of resistance fighters in the holdout province of Panjshir and chanted against Pakistan, which they view as meddling in Afghan affairs.

Videos from central Kabul showed at least dozens of men and women marching through the streets shouting “Death to Pakistan” as the demonstrators made their way towards the presidential palace.

Some witnesses estimated the crowd at between 300 and 500 people — many of whom were women wearing the hijab.

El Salvador’s top court paves way for president’s re-election

El Salvador’s highest court has ruled that the country’s president can serve two consecutive terms in office, paving the way for current president Nayib Bukele to run for re-election in 2024.

The decision was delivered late Friday night by judges appointed in May by the country’s newly elected Congress — which is dominated by Bukele’s party — after the lawmakers removed the magistrates of the Supreme Court’s constitutional chamber and the attorney general.

The top court’s ruling has drawn condemnation by the US government, rights groups and opposition politicians, which have slammed the move as unconstitutional.

Reacting to the decision Friday, Óscar Ortiz, general secretary of the Farabundo Martī Front for National Liberation and former vice president of El Salvador wrote in a tweet: “The dictatorship is consummated.”

Vietnamese man jailed for five years for spreading coronavirus

Vietnam jailed a man on Monday for five years for breaking strict Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, state media reported.

Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” at a one-day trial at the People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnam has been one of the world’s coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine. But new clusters of infections since late April have tarnished that record.

“Tung traveled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City ... and breached the 21-day quarantine regulations,” the news agency said.

“Tung infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment,” it added.

— From wire reports