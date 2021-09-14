China rushes to contain ‘school centered’ Delta outbreak before major holiday season

Chinese authorities are rushing to contain a widening Delta variant outbreak in the southern province of Fujian ahead of a major upcoming national holiday, when hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel across the country — creating a window for the highly infectious variant to spread far and wide.

The outbreak, dubbed China’s “first school-centered flare-up” by state media, was originally detected Friday at a elementary school in the city of Putian. It has since spread throughout the province, infecting more than 100 people in three cities.

The National Health Commission (NHC) reported 59 cases in Fujian for Monday, including 24 in Putian and 32 in Xiamen, a major coastal city popular with tourists. On Tuesday, the two cities launched mass Covid testing for all residents.

Putian has about 3 million residents, while Xiamen has a population of 5 million. Both cities have ordered residents not to leave town for non-essential travel. Those with legitimate reasons to leave must produce a negative coronavirus test taken within the past 48 hours. Long-distance coaches departing from the two cities have also been suspended.

On Tuesday, Xiamen imposed targeted lockdowns on residential neighborhoods affected by the outbreak, with residents forbidden from leaving their apartments or compounds. It also shut down libraries, museums, bars, cinemas and gyms, banned large-scale gatherings and canceled events celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, a three-day holiday that begins on Sunday.

More than $1 billion in aid pledged for Afghanistan as country faces ‘most perilous hour’

More than $1 billion in aid has been pledged for Afghanistan to help ease one of the world’s “worst humanitarian crises,” as millions of people in the country could soon run out of food and the economy is on the verge of collapse, the United Nations said on Monday.

Speaking at a high-level ministers meeting on the crisis in Geneva, UN Secretary General António Guterres said poverty rates in Afghanistan had spiraled since the Taliban’s takeover last month, with one in three people not knowing where their next meal was coming from and basic public services not functioning.

“The people of Afghanistan need a lifeline. After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, they face perhaps their most perilous hour,” Guterres said.

The UN had made an emergency appeal for $606 million to meet the most pressing needs in the country, a request that had been “fully met,” Guterres said during a news conference.

— From wire reports