‘Not counting our chickens’: UK’s Boris Johnson says world is watching for U.S. to commit on climate finance
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday the world would have to wait to hear from US President Joe Biden about whether the country would pay its fair share in climate finance — funds for undeveloped nations to face the climate crisis.
Johnson and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres held a closed-door meeting of world leaders Monday morning during the UN General Assembly in New York, during which Johnson urged other nations to pledge more money towards supporting developing nations move away from fossil fuels.
“I think that we’ve been here before,” Johnson told reporters after the meeting, when asked if he expected the US and other countries to pay their fair share. “We’ve all heard lots of pledges, lots of positive noises. Let’s see where we get to. We’re not counting our chickens.”
Biden is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Biden did not attend Johnson’s Monday meeting, though his climate envoy John Kerry was in attendance.
Johnson said he, Kerry, Guterres and others heard from representatives of developing nations most impacted by climate, including the Marshall Islands, Costa Rica and others.
About the only job women can do for the Kabul government is clean female bathrooms, acting mayor says
Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, and only women whose jobs cannot be done by men are allowed to come to work — the latest restrictions imposed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The order, announced by Kabul’s acting Mayor Hamdullah Nohmani on Sunday, effectively means women are now barred from government work in the Afghan capital. One of the only jobs women can do for the Kabul government is clean female bathrooms, according to the announcement.
The order leaves hundreds of women out of work. Nohmani said there are 2,930 people working for the municipality — 27% of whom are women.
Fear is mounting for women and girls in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country last month. Despite repeated assurances to respect women’s rights, the order on female government employees is the latest sign the freedoms of the last 20 years are coming to an end.
Since the takeover, women have been ordered to leave their workplaces in some areas, restrictions on girls’ and women’s education have been introduced, and women have been completely excluded from the country’s hardline new government.
