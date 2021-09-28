North Korea tests missile hours before South Korea launches new submarine

North Korea has fired a projectile presumed to be a short-range missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to statements from South Korean officials — just hours before Seoul launched a new submarine.

The missile was fired around 6:40 a.m. local time Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding the South Korean military is “maintaining a readiness posture” for potential “additional launches.”

Recommended for you +10 10 countries where US pet food comes from To find the top 10 countries where U.S. pet food comes from, Ollie analyzed import data from the U.S. Census Bureau from 2010 through June 2021. Click for more.

In a briefing Tuesday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry’s spokesman Boo Seung-chan said Pyongyang’s test was “regrettable for happening at a time when political stability on the Korean peninsula is very critical.”

The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii said it was consulting with allies and partners about the North Korean test.

“While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of (North Korea’s) illicit weapons program,” the US military said.

Pyongyang is barred from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons under international law. Previous such tests have been met with international opprobrium and sanctions from the United Nations Security Council.

The news of Tuesday’s test came just before North Korean representative Kim Song addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, where he lamented the divide between North and South Korea.

Afghan women barred from teaching or attending Kabul University

Women will no longer be allowed to attend classes or work at Kabul University “until an Islamic environment is created,” the school’s new Taliban-appointed chancellor announced Monday, in the latest move excluding Afghanistan’s women from public life.

“As long as real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first,” Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat said on his official Twitter account.

Earlier on Monday, Ghairat tweeted in Pashto that the university was working on a plan to accommodate teaching female students but did not say when this plan would be completed by.

“Due to shortage of female lecturers, we are working on a plan for male lecturers to be able to teach female students from behind a curtain in the classroom. That way an Islamic environment would be created for the female students to get education,” he wrote on Twitter.

His appointment as Kabul University’s chancellor by the Taliban was met with a storm of criticism over his lack of credentials.

— From wire reports