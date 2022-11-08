No immediate end in sight for China’s costly zero-Covid policy
China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they’re intended to protect.
Unfounded rumors of an exit from the costly strategy had sent Chinese stocks soaring last week, but at a news conference Saturday, Chinese health officials vowed to continue with the country’s zero-tolerance approach that aims to eliminate Covid cases as soon as they flare up.
The unrelenting campaign has kept infections and deaths low at great economic and social cost, as new fast-spreading variants make containing the virus near impossible.
“Practice has proved that our pandemic prevention and control policy and a series of strategic measures are completely correct, and the most economical and effective,” said Hu Xiang, a disease control official, when asked if China would adjust its Covid policies in the near term.
“We should adhere to the principle of putting people and lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing imports from outside and internal rebounds,” Hu said.
The announcement dealt a heavy blow to hopes for an easing of restrictions, fueled by unverified social media rumors that China was forming a high-level committee to pivot away from zero-Covid. Share prices of Chinese companies listed in mainland China, Hong Kong and the US surged last week as investors eagerly seized on any speculation for a possible relaxation.
The pledge to stick with zero-Covid also came as a major disappointment to the Chinese public, many of whom who have grown increasingly weary of the incessant mass testing, centralized quarantine and stringent lockdowns — sometimes lasting for months on end.
North Korean ‘peace’ dogs cause political spat in South Korea
A pair of dogs gifted by North Korea are the center of a political dispute in South Korea after the country’s former President said he was giving them up over an apparent lack of legal and financial support from his successor to care for the animals.
The two white Pungsan hunting dogs, Gomi and Songgang, were presented to then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at peace talks in 2018.
The dogs have lived with Moon ever since, including after he was succeeded as President by Yoon Suk Yeol in May — even though they are legally owned by the state.
On Monday, Moon’s office said in a statement that he was turning the dogs over to the Presidential Archives, accusing President Yoon of blocking a discussion to provide a legal basis for the former president to keep them.
“Unlike the Presidential Archives and the Ministry of Interior, Presidential Office seems to be against leaving care of the Pungsan dogs to former President Moon,” the statement from Moon’s office said.
“Looking at recent media reports the Presidential Office has no good will for a simple resolution of this issue. Are they hoping to leave the blame to Moon? Or because they feel responsible for these pet animals? We are flabbergasted to see malice of the current administration that is on display at a petty issue as this.”