At least 15 killed in Kabul hospital blasts

At least 15 people were killed and 30 wounded in blasts at Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday, a Taliban official told CNN.

Gunfire followed the explosions at the entrance of Kabul’s Daoud Khan Military hospital, a 400-bed teaching facility near the capital’s former diplomatic quarter. Taliban officials said special forces have arrived at the scene.

A doctor treating incoming patients at the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan civilian hospital said at least 15 wounded people had been admitted to his facility’s emergency ward, several in critical condition. In addition, the Italian humanitarian NGO “Emergency” tweeted that nine injured were brought to its hospital in Kabul.

More than 100 countries agree to end deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders representing over 85% of the planet’s forests committed on Tuesday to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030, in the first substantial deal announced at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

Among the nations taking part are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all of which have significant tracts of forest. Brazil in particular has come under criticism for allowing an increase in the deforestation of the Amazon in recent years. The US and China will also be party to the agreement.

The deal is consequential to the climate as forests, when they are logged or degrade, emit carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere, accounting for around 11% of the world’s total CO2 emissions.

The deal was formally unveiled on Tuesday by US President Joe Biden, who said leaders need to approach the issue of deforestation” with the same seriousness of purpose as decarbonizing our economies.”

Tonga goes into lockdown days after reporting its first ever COVID case

The South Pacific island nation of Tonga went into lockdown on Tuesday, following the discovery of the country’s first COVID case since the start of the pandemic.

The Tongan government ordered a weeklong lockdown for the main island Tongatapu, which includes an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew with residents told to stop work and stay inside their homes for all but essential reasons, according to the health ministry.

Public transport will be halted, restaurants, bars and clubs will close, schools and churches will also shut their doors and social distancing will be enforced.

The restrictions may sound heavy handed for a nation with only one confirmed COVID case, but until a few days ago, Tonga was one of only a small number of countries not to report a single COVID infection.

