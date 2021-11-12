China surprises climate summit with pledge to work with US, but doesn’t budge on climate goals

The US and China surprised the COP26 climate summit on Wednesday when representatives of the countries announced an agreement to ramp up their climate ambitions, just days before the end of the conference in Glasgow.

“There is more agreement between the US and China than divergence, making it an area of huge potential for cooperation,” China climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said at a news conference. “The release of this joint statement shows again that cooperation is the only choice for both China and the United States. By working together our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole.”

Xie did not commit China to the Global Methane Pledge, which has been spearheaded by the US and EU and obliges signatories to slash methane emissions by around a third. Nor did he commit the country to any other major international agreements, saying China wanted “differentiated” responsibilities.

However, Xie did say China intends to develop its own national plan for methane.

“In terms of methane the United States has announced ... [a methane] action plan, and China intends to develop a national plan on methane, and we will also encourage and enhance cooperation regarding methane measurement and mitigation,” Xie said.

Chinese Communist Party passes landmark resolution celebrating leader Xi Jinping

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has adopted a landmark resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historic experiences,” according to a communique published by the official Xinhua news agency on Thursday, in a move expected to further strengthen President Xi Jinping’s hold on power.

It is only the third “history resolution” issued by the CCP in its 100-year existence; the other two, in 1945 and 1981, cemented the supremacy of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, respectively.

This resolution is a way for Xi to codify his authority in the present and project his long-lasting power and influence into the future.

The communique states that, under Xi, the Communist Party has “solved many tough problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never got done.”

It pledged to “resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee’ authority and its centralized, unified leadership to ensure that all Party members act in unison”.

