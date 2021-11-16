Europe turns the screws on the unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases climb

Europe’s leaders are toughening their stances towards unvaccinated people and pursuing measures that increasingly isolate them from the rest of society, as frustration grows over stalling shot rollouts and a wave of COVID-19 infections on the continent.

Germany may become the next country to impose stricter rules on those who haven’t been fully inoculated, after the parties making up its prospective new coalition government hardened their proposed COVID-19 approach in parliament.

The proposed measures would require Germans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to ride a bus or board a train, in an expansion of the country’s “3G” system that requires either to enter certain venues and settings.

Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday that the rules in effect amount to a “lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

The policy document by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens is set for a vote in the Bundestag, as the three so-called “traffic light” parties near the formation of a new government.

Daughter of Philippine President Duterte to run for vice president

Sara Duterte-Carpio, the eldest daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, filed her candidacy for vice president on Saturday, according to a party statement.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, who replaced her father as mayor of Davao City and belongs to a different political party, had previously given mixed messages about running, despite opinion polls this year ranking her as the number one presidential prospect.

She will run in May 9, 2022 elections under the coalition party of Partido Federal and Lakas-CMD, alongside Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the party’s pick for President.

The Philippines goes to the polls next year to decide positions from the President down to governors, mayors and local officials. The country elects its vice president separately from the President.

Schools in New Delhi to close for a week amid severe air pollution crisis

Schools in India’s capital Delhi — often ranked as one of the world’s most polluted capitals — will be physically closed for a week from Monday as severe air pollution blankets the city, the chief minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said Saturday.

“Virtual classes will continue so that children don’t have to come out and breathe polluted air,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing after holding an emergency meeting to address the pollution crisis.

Kejriwal also said that Delhi’s government offices will operate under a work from home policy for a week and private offices have been advised to do the same where possible. Construction activities in the city will be prohibited between November 14 and 17, he said.

Thick smog has hung over Delhi for days, made worse by “adverse meteorological conditions that restrict pollution dispersion and regional contributions including stubble burning” by farmers, according to India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

— From wire reports