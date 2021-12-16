Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate

Super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, slammed into the eastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, bringing torrential rain and the threat of widespread flooding across the archipelago.

The storm intensified rapidly as it approached the coast, strengthening from a Category 1 to a Category 5 storm in just 24 hours.

By the time it made landfall on Siargao Island, a popular tourist and surfing destination on the central east coast, the storm had reached sustained winds of 260 kilometers per hour (160 miles per hour) with gusts over 300 kilometers per hour (185 miles per hour).

Around 198,000 people have already evacuated from their homes to government shelters, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Many preemptive evacuations and storm preparations began earlier in the week as the country began seeing heavy rain. In central Misamis Oriental province, the Agay-ayan River overflowed on Tuesday, flooding streets and homes with muddy brown water.

The human-induced climate crisis is making typhoons, hurricanes and cyclones more intense and destructive, and the Philippines is one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations.

The super typhoon is expected to travel through the country’s central and southern regions. Some of the worst conditions are expected in Surigao Province, which lies on the northern tip of Mindanao, one of the country’s major islands.

Records fall and borders close as world races to get control of Omicron

The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant has broken pandemic records and shuttered borders in several parts of the world, as governments and scientists scramble to understand the implications of the strain before it supersedes Delta and becomes dominant worldwide.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the United States was “looking over (its) shoulder” at the encroaching variant while battling an ongoing Delta outbreak on Wednesday, as he urged people to get vaccinated and receive booster shots to shore up the America.

In London, Omicron has become the dominant strain of Covid, just days after Britain announced its first cases of the variant.

But hospitalizations have, for now, remained lower than in previous waves in South Africa, where the first outbreak of Omicron was detected last month — leading the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to strike a cautious tone of optimism.

“Although the data are still being gathered, the evidence suggests that the current wave may be milder,” the agency said on Wednesday.

Many scientists around the world remain reluctant to draw such conclusions.

— From wire reports