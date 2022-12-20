...SLEET MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS...
Bands of light to moderate rain moving across North and Central
Georgia will continue through this evening. Sleet may mix in at
times but no accumulation of ice is expected. Patchy light freezing
rain will also be possible for elevations higher than 2000 feet.
Locations impacted include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Newnan, Douglasville,
Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Canton, McDonough, Cartersville, Decatur,
Fayetteville, Calhoun, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington and Dallas.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher terrain,
wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late
Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range
from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and
central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated
with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30
to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher
terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now is
the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you are
traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack
extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become
stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your
pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes.
5 people killed in a ‘horrendous’ condo shooting in Canada, police say
Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a “terrible” crime that came amid Canada’s efforts to tighten its gun control laws.
After responding to an active shooting call about 7:20 p.m. at the residential building in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, police found a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said at a news conference. A male gunman, 73, was shot by an officer during a confrontation and died, the chief said.
Constable Laura Nicolle told CNN the incident was the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career.”
Officials identified the suspect as Francesco Villi, 73, who was a resident of the building. Villi died on the third floor following an interaction with officers, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
The five victims were found in three separate units and lived in the building, MacSween said.
“Three victims were members of the condominium board, but the motive for the shooting remains part of this very complicated and very fluid investigation, which is still ongoing at this time,” MacSween said.
Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time but did say three men and two women were killed.
Additionally, a sixth victim — a 66-year-old woman — was seriously injured and remains in the hospital, according to MacSween. Her identity is not being released at this time.
Russia and China unite for live-fire naval exercises in waters near Japan
China and Russia will begin a weeklong joint live-fire naval exercise in the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, as the two partners step up cooperation in an increasingly tense western Pacific.
“The active part of the exercise will include joint missile and artillery firing against air targets, artillery firing against sea targets, and practicing joint anti-submarine actions with practical use of weapons,” the Russian statement said.
The exercises, dubbed Maritime Cooperation 2022, will feature Russia’s Pacific Fleet flagship — the missile cruiser Varyag — a frigate and two corvettes, the statement said, adding that China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy will send two destroyers, two patrol ships, a multipurpose supply ship, and a diesel submarine.
Chinese aircraft would also take part, it said.
“The main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China and to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” the statement said.