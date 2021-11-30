The Taliban executed scores of Afghan security forces members after surrender, HRW

report allegesThe

executed dozens of members of the Afghan security forces after they surrendered following the

in late summer, new research released by Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday alleges.

The HRW report detailed “the summary execution or enforced disappearance” of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), including military personnel, police, intelligence service members and paramilitary militia, who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces between August 15 and October 31.

HRW says the report is based on a total of 67 interviews, including 40 in-person interviews with witnesses, relatives and friends of victims, and Taliban fighters. Some people were granted anonymity by HRW for their report. In some cases, families report stories of people who simply disappeared.

The findings of the investigation would make a mockery of the Taliban’s previous claims to the international community that it would lead a more inclusive government than it did two decades ago. Its leaders had promised a reprieve for those who collaborated with US forces during the American presence in the country.

The report focuses on Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, and Kunduz provinces, but HRW says “the cases reflect a broader pattern of abuses reported in Khost, Paktiya, Paktika, and other provinces.”

HRW says it sent the Taliban a copy of their report on November 7. In response, HRW says the Taliban said they had removed from their ranks 755 members found to have committed such acts and had established a military tribunal for those accused of murder, torture, and illegal detention. They also said that executions of people taken into custody were not allowed unless decided by a Sharia court.

In their official response to HRW, the Taliban said that not all information is accurate.

North Korean defector recaptured in China after more than 40 days on the runA North Korean defector who escaped from prison in northeast China has been recaptured by authorities, after more than 40 days on the run in the biting winter cold.

The 39-year-old, identified by Chinese authorities as Zhu Xianjian, was just two years short of completing his sentence, when he staged an escape that went viral, state media reported.

Court documents detail that Zhu was a North Korean coal miner who swam across a river to a Chinese village in Tumen city, Jilin province in 2013. He was arrested later that year, and in 2014 was sentenced to 11 years in prison for illegal border crossing, larceny and robbery, to be followed by his deportation, according to a court judgment.

Zhu, whose sentence was twice reduced owing to good behavior, broke free from prison in the city of Jilin on October 18. His dramatic escape, which was caught on video and included using a rope to damage an electric fence and jumping off a high prison wall, has led to speculation online that Zhu was a former member of the North Korean military.

Authorities offered a reward of more than $23,000 for his capture, and later raised it to over $100,000 — more than 350 times the average monthly income of local residents.

— From wire reports