China threatens the US with retaliation over diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

China has threatened the Biden administration with retaliation over its decision to impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, warning the move could harm bilateral relations.

The Biden administration said Monday it would not send an official United States delegation to the Beijing Winter Games as a statement against China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.” US athletes will still be allowed to compete in the Games.

Responding to the White House announcement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it had launched “solemn representation” with the US and vowed to take “resolute countermeasures.”

“Out of ideological bias and based on lies and rumors, the US is trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intention and further erode its moral authority and credibility,” ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a news conference Tuesday.

“The wrong move of the US has undermined the foundation and atmosphere for China-US sports exchanges and Olympic cooperation. It has shot itself in the foot. The US should understand the grave consequences of its move,” Zhao said.

Relations between the two superpowers had recently begun to improve, following last month’s virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Volcano rescue workers dig through thick layers of hot ash in Indonesia after Mount Semeru erupts

Rescue workers in Indonesia continued to dig through thick layers of hot ash and debris Tuesday to find survivors of a volcanic eruption that left dozens of people dead and thousands displaced in the country’s East Java province, even as the volcano continued to erupt ash.

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, erupted Saturday, shooting smoldering hot ash and volcanic gas into the air that turned the sky dark over villages in East Java’s Lumajang district.

The death toll increased to 34 on Tuesday, the head of the task force for the management of the eruption of Mount Semeru, Infantry Col. Irwan Surbekti, said at a news conference.

On Monday, Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), said about 2,000 people had been evacuated across 19 makeshift centers.

Nearly 3,000 houses and 38 schools have been damaged by the debris, according to a statement from the Command Post for Emergency Response of Mount Semeru. The eruption also destroyed a bridge that connects Lumajang with the neighboring Malang district, blocking access from the main road and hampering rescue efforts, it added.

