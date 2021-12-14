7.3 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s eastern coast on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), prompting people in nearby towns to run into the streets and seek higher ground.

The quake hit 112 kilometers (69 miles) north of Maumere, on Indonesia’s Flores Island. The USGS said it struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea at 10:20 a.m. local time (10:20 p.m. ET).

Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, “hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the earthquake epicenter.”

The head of Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati, later confirmed a tsunami warning had ended.

She said 15 aftershocks have been reported so far, the strongest of which was 5.6 magnitude.

Those living on the northern coastline should move to a higher place if they feel a strong tremor lasting more than 10 seconds, Dwikorita said.

China detects second case of Omicron coronavirus variant on the mainland

China has detected its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a traveler more than two weeks after he arrived in the country from overseas, posing a fresh challenge to the government’s zero-Covid strategy.

The case, reported in the southern city of Guangzhou on Tuesday, came a day after health authorities in the northern port city of Tianjin said they detected mainland China’s first Omicron infection — also in a traveler who arrived from overseas.

The Tianjin case was identified as an asymptomatic carrier on arrival. The individual was already in quarantine while genome sequencing confirmed he had the Omicron variant — suggesting the variant had not been directly exposed to local residents.

The second case, a 67-year-old man, entered China on November 27 in Shanghai and underwent two weeks of centralized quarantine, during which he repeatedly tested negative. The man then flew from Shanghai to Guangzhou on AirChina flight CA1837. AirChina staff confirmed to CNN the flight was nearly full.

— From wire reports