Philippines’ Typhoon Rai death toll rises as areas remain cut off from help

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surpassed 300 on Tuesday as humanitarian agencies warned the true scale of destruction remains unknown, partly because rescue workers are unable to access some disaster-hit areas.

Super Typhoon Rai — known locally as Odette — has now claimed at least 375 lives since it ripped through the archipelago late last week, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing the Philippine National Police (PNP). At least 515 people are injured and 56 still missing, the PNP said.

Recommended for you +11 Evolution of road safety standards As soon as automobiles hit the road, crashes followed. Here is a look at some milestones in road safety standards, as compiled by The Patel Firm. Click for more.

More deaths are expected to be confirmed as rescue operations continue. But aid workers face the difficult task of reaching some regions that are cut off due to debris-filled and waterlogged roads, some with telephone and internet connections down.

Philippine Red Cross chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said Tuesday that five bridges in Palawan have been destroyed by the storm. Nearly 1 million people live in the western province, according to 2020 official figures.

“Homes are completely destroyed. We are trying to send urgent supplies including water, food and medicines,” Gordon said. “Communities have been completely cut off.”

Appealing to the international community, Gordon said funds for emergency rescue efforts were urgently needed.

Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, made landfall on Siargao Island on Thursday, a popular tourist and surfing destination in the Caraga region of northeast Mindanao. It had initially packed winds of up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) per hour — equivalent to a Category 5 storm.

Japan hangs 3 death row inmates in first executions since 2019

Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and neighbors in 2004, according to Japan’s Justice Ministry.

The other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, killed two employees in pachinko (game) parlors in 2003, the Justice Ministry confirmed.

“These are extremely brutal cases, taking precious lives for selfish reasons. I think these are terrible incidents not only for victims who lost their lives but also for bereaved families,” Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said at a news conference.

All executions in Japan are carried out by hanging. Prisoners often learn of their execution just hours before it’s due to take place. Their families are usually notified about the execution only after it is over, according to rights group Amnesty International.

— From wire reports