The head of the ‘world’s biggest family’ dies at age 76

The head of what may be the world’s largest family has died in India, according to the director of the hospital where he was treated.

Ziona, who went only by his first name, died on Sunday at the age of 76.

He had 38 wives and 89 children, according to a tweet from Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, the northeastern Indian state where Ziona lived.

The patriarch belonged to a Christian tribal sect that promotes polygamy as God’s will.

His father, Chana, founded the sect in Mizoram’s Baktwang village, where Ziona’s vast family lives across a single property.

Polygamy is illegal in India under the country’s penal code. There is an exception under the code for Muslims, though this is not widely used.

It is unclear if Ziona, who wed his first wife at the age of 17, was legally married to all the women he described as his wives. Indian authorities often do not prosecute tribal communities for polygamy.

Nicaragua’s democracy is crumbling

Nicaragua’s already fragile democracy is quickly backsliding into a dictatorship.

President Daniel Ortega has spent the last week using the undisputed power of the country’s police and courts to crack down on his political opposition with brutal efficiency.

At least 13 opposition leaders have been arrested and charged with vague, so-called “national security” violations, which human rights groups say is a clear sign that the country’s strong-man leader is doing his best to eliminate dissent and crush any competition ahead of upcoming general elections on November 7, a vote where he hopes to secure his fourth consecutive term as president.

Four of the detained opposition figures are presidential candidates, charged with crimes that will likely disqualify them from running against Ortega.

U.S. assessing reported leak at Chinese nuclear power facility

The U.S. government has spent the past week assessing a report of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant, after a French company that part owns and helps operate it warned of an “imminent radiological threat,” according to US officials and documents reviewed by CNN.

The warning included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province in order to avoid having to shut it down, according to a letter from the French company to the US Department of Energy obtained by CNN.

Despite the alarming notification from Framatome, the Biden administration believes the facility is not yet at a “crisis level,” one of the sources said.

When asked by CNN for comment, the Energy Department did not directly address the memo’s claim that China was raising the limits.

— From wire reports