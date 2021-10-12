GOP gubernatorial candidate Allen West released from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas, announced Monday night that he had been released from Medical City Plano and will be recovering from Covid-19 at home until he tests negative.

West, who had not been vaccinated and was first admitted for treatment on Saturday, thanked the doctors and nurses who treated him and praised the monoclonal infusion therapy he received as treatment.

“This should not be about forcing people to take a certain shot,” he said in a short video posted to Twitter and Facebook. “But we should be offering and making sure people are aware of all of these protocols that are out there. And that’s one of the things I’m going to be committed to doing.”

West had posted on Sunday that he and his wife, Angela — who had been vaccinated for Covid-19 — received monoclonal antibody infusion therapy treatment in Dallas. While his wife was released, he was sent to Medical City Plano due to what he described as concerns over pneumonia related to Covid.

From the hospital over the weekend, West made multiple arguments on social media that government should promote Covid treatments — such as the Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion — over vaccination. West, a former US congressman from Florida and the former chair of the Texas Republican Party, is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican primary next year.

Obama to campaign for Virginia Democrats ahead of off-year elections

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats ahead of the November elections, the gubernatorial nominee announced on Tuesday.

“The stakes are so huge,” McAuliffe said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “If people don’t understand, they come out in presidential years, but they have to come out in this off year because literally their lives depend on it.”

McAuliffe said Obama was campaigning for him on Saturday, but his campaign later clarified in a statement that the event will be held next Saturday on October 23.

McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats have grown more concerned in recent weeks that their party’s base voters are not as focused on the race as they need to win, raising fears that a low turnout election with a more conservative electorate could lead Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin to victory next month.

“If people don’t wake up,” a Democratic operative in Virginia told CNN recently, “we are in trouble.”

McAuliffe has tried to rouse voters by routinely saying the off-year race is going to be tight and, of late, noting that President Joe Biden’s popularity in Virginia has slumped. “The President is unpopular today, unfortunately, here in Virginia, so we have got to plow through,” the former governor said on a virtual call with supporters.

Obama is one of the biggest names in Democratic politics and has long been able to garner considerable media attention and engage the party’s base.

DOJ asks 5th Circuit to halt Texas abortion ban while case is appealed

The Justice Department on Monday asked the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals to halt Texas’ six-week abortion ban while its suit challenging the new law is appealed.

Allowing the ban to remain in effect, the Justice Department said in its filing, “would prolong” its “substantial harm to the United States’ sovereign interests and would disserve the public interest.”

By “both defying the Constitution and frustrating judicial review, Texas has not merely protracted its assault on the rights of its citizens; it has repudiated its obligations under our national compact in a manner that directly implicates sovereign interests of the United States,” the Justice Department said in its brief, which it submitted nearly a day before it was due.

Last week, the Justice Department had secured a preliminary order blocking the ban from US District Judge Robert Pitman.

The morning after Pitman issued his order, some clinics in Texas resumed providing abortions to patients who were beyond six weeks in their pregnancies. The clinics had done so at some legal risk, as the Texas law allows enforcement actions to be brought for abortions conducted while a court order blocking the law is in effect.

On Friday, at Texas’ request, the 5th Circuit put a brief administrative hold on Pitman’s order, effectively reviving the law.

