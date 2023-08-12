...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through
Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Q. I have seen these giant wasps that are an inch or more long with black and yellow markings. Many of these insects are present in my yard. Are these the murder hornets I have heard about in the media? Are they dangerous? — Jane, Locust Grove.
