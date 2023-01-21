Bats evoke strong emotions in people. Some people love to have them around, while others prefer to watch them only on television documentaries. Here are some “bat facts” that may help you appreciate this flying wonder better.
Many fallacies exist concerning bats, often from horror movies that characterize bats as vicious, rabid, annoying, and creepy. Bats can make good neighbors. They are often living in your neighborhood without you knowing it. They fly and feed at night and roost in trees and buildings during the day. Bats are not blind but see using sonar (seeing by means of sound waves) to locate the insects they eat. The large ears are part of the sonar system. Finally, all bats are not rabid. They get rabies just like people, cats, dogs, raccoons, foxes, etc. However, they do not get it more often than other animals. Avoid sick bats and be careful about good ones; you should be fine.
You may say, “Well, I’m glad all those tales are not true, but are bats good neighbors?” Well, consider that their primary food is insects. Also, one of the significant night-flying insects is the mosquito. Bats are mosquito destroyers. A single brown bat can eat 3,000 to 7,000 mosquitoes a night and live up to 19 years. They also live in colonies, which multiplies these numbers.
How do you attract bats? Build a bat house. Think of it as a birdhouse for bats. For more information. Go to the following weblink describing how to build bat houses at https://tinyurl.com/mr3ys2h9.
Put bat houses about 12 to 15 feet high on the east side of trees and buildings where they will receive the morning sun and the afternoon shade. They may also prefer sites shielded from the wind. Bats like it hot--80 to 90 degrees inside, so paint them black or cover them with tar paper.
Get houses up before spring begins in earnest. The ideal place is close to water, where they can find insects to eat. Once the bats occupy the houses, they become more attractive to bats. Do not clean the house each year. They seem to like a “lived-in” atmosphere.
Bats can make good, even excellent, neighbors. They eat what bugs us (while we sleep) and entertain us in the evening with their aerial acrobatics.
