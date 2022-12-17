TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

In the story of the birth of Jesus, many are curious about the gifts presented to the Christ child by the Magi. People understand the value of gold, but what are frankincense and myrrh? Why would "wise men from the East" bring lumps of tree resin as gifts to a baby? If you have ever been curious about these two "precious gifts," here is a little more background information:

Frankincense is a type of gum or resin obtained from a species of tree, Boswellia thurifera, which has compound leaves and bears white to slightly rose-colored flowers that grow in Arabia, Egypt, and Somaliland. They grow in thin, rocky soil. Younger trees produce the most valuable frankincense gum.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.