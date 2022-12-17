In the story of the birth of Jesus, many are curious about the gifts presented to the Christ child by the Magi. People understand the value of gold, but what are frankincense and myrrh? Why would "wise men from the East" bring lumps of tree resin as gifts to a baby? If you have ever been curious about these two "precious gifts," here is a little more background information:
Frankincense is a type of gum or resin obtained from a species of tree, Boswellia thurifera, which has compound leaves and bears white to slightly rose-colored flowers that grow in Arabia, Egypt, and Somaliland. They grow in thin, rocky soil. Younger trees produce the most valuable frankincense gum.
Deep vertical cuts are made into the tree's trunk, resulting in a narrow strip of bark around 6 inches long that is peeled from the tree to collect the frankincense. The first sap that exudes from the tree is milky in appearance. Over time the cuts were made deeper, and yellowish "tears" of resin began to form underneath the cut, and the globules of resin scraped from the tree.
Frankincense gives off a sweet smell when burned and was used by the ancients in many religious ceremonies as it gives off a white smoke that rises toward heaven. The substance was a component of the anointing oil and was sometimes used as an antidote for poison. The black eyeshadow or "kohl" used by Egyptian women was derived from charred frankincense. Merchants engaged in a brisk trade in frankincense, which peaked during the time of the Roman Empire. Due to its rarity and many uses, frankincense was as valuable as precious gems in ancient times.
Myrrh is another aromatic gum resin from Commiphora myrrha, or the dindin tree, a small thorny tree or shrub that grows in Arabia and India. Like frankincense, globs of myrrh are collected as they exude from gashes cut into the tree's bark.
Myrrh had many uses in ancient cultures. It, like frankincense, has a delightful fragrance. The material was used in the embalming process for the dead and was burned as incense at cremations. Myrrh was a crucial ingredient in expensive perfumes used to make anointing oil, and the Bible makes mention of a woman anointing Christ's feet with myrrh oil. There were many medicinal uses of this resin, such as an astringent, tonic and to treat pain.
These many uses made myrrh highly sought after in Biblical times. Trade caravans, like the one that carried Joseph to slavery in Egypt, transported myrrh. Vast trade routes that extended from India, Arabia, and Ethiopia to Israel moved valuable supplies of myrrh.
Historically, resin and turpentine were produced from pine forests in South Georgia. Maple trees in New England are still tapped to collect the sap made into delicious maple syrup. None of these commodities, however, can compare with the value placed upon myrrh and frankincense in Biblical times. Those resins served many purposes in ancient life, and their rarity made them extremely valuable. Perhaps even more significant is that they were so closely identified with the religious activities of prayer and anointing. When we look at frankincense and myrrh from the perspective of Biblical times, they were simple gifts of great value. No wonder the wise men chose them for the first Christmas gifts.