In March, spring starts to make its appearance. With warmer temperatures, many flower plants begin to leaf out and bloom. The stores sell warm-weather plants, such as petunias, marigolds, tomatoes, peppers and others. The temptation of many gardeners is to believe that the danger of freezing temperatures has passed, and the time has come to plant these summer plants. However, below-freezing temperatures are still a possibility. The average last date of frost in our area is April 15. If frost-tender plants are planted before this date, they are at risk for a late-season freeze that can cause damage or death.

Fruit trees, saucer magnolias, dogwoods and other spring flowering trees and shrubs set their buds in the summer and fall of the previous year. The unopened buds are more resistant to cold damage. On the other hand, flowers that have begun blooming early, along with tender vegetative growth, are more likely to suffer from below-freezing temperatures. Many fruiting trees and plants, such as apples, peaches and blueberries, along with ornamental flowering plants, are at risk for freeze damage once in bloom. Every few years, a late-season frost will hit in late March or early April and cause damage to these plants. Significant damage to fruit crops can occur because the flowers are harmed and cannot be pollinated by insects. Most of the plants survive but produce little fruit. Commercial fruit growers can suffer significant economic loss as a result.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

