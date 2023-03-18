...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid 20s tonight
and again Sunday night.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Georgia.
* WHEN...Freeze Warning from 1 AM to 11 AM EDT Sunday. For the
Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
In March, spring starts to make its appearance. With warmer temperatures, many flower plants begin to leaf out and bloom. The stores sell warm-weather plants, such as petunias, marigolds, tomatoes, peppers and others. The temptation of many gardeners is to believe that the danger of freezing temperatures has passed, and the time has come to plant these summer plants. However, below-freezing temperatures are still a possibility. The average last date of frost in our area is April 15. If frost-tender plants are planted before this date, they are at risk for a late-season freeze that can cause damage or death.
Fruit trees, saucer magnolias, dogwoods and other spring flowering trees and shrubs set their buds in the summer and fall of the previous year. The unopened buds are more resistant to cold damage. On the other hand, flowers that have begun blooming early, along with tender vegetative growth, are more likely to suffer from below-freezing temperatures. Many fruiting trees and plants, such as apples, peaches and blueberries, along with ornamental flowering plants, are at risk for freeze damage once in bloom. Every few years, a late-season frost will hit in late March or early April and cause damage to these plants. Significant damage to fruit crops can occur because the flowers are harmed and cannot be pollinated by insects. Most of the plants survive but produce little fruit. Commercial fruit growers can suffer significant economic loss as a result.
Tender annuals, such as vegetables and annuals, often are killed by the cold. The best course of action is to remove and replant the plants after the danger of frost has passed. If a late-season freeze is forecast, you can reduce the likelihood of damage by covering the tender plants with plastic or a blanket to minimize the chances of the plants suffering from the freeze. However, this will not 100% guarantee that the plants will survive the freeze. Make sure the material is removed the following day.
Wait until after April 15 to plant cold-sensitive plants. For seeds, such as cucumbers, beans, squash and others, wait until the first or second week in May to plant. The soil temperatures will be warmer then, improving the seeds’ germination rate.
Although the beauty of spring may tempt you to plant tender plants early, subfreezing temperatures pose a risk. By waiting a few weeks, you will increase the chances of your plants surviving and being productive and attractive through the growing season.
