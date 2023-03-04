We are coming to the end of winter with springtime around the corner. Now is the time to prepare your lawn for the growing season. Its condition during this critical period will impact its quality throughout the rest of the year. The grass will be healthy and attractive throughout the season by taking several simple steps.
Warm-season lawns that include bermuda, zoysia, centipede and St. Augustine grasses will be brown until April when the warmer weather will cause them to start greening up. The process can take two to six weeks, depending on the weather conditions and cultivars of turfgrasses. Now is a good time to apply pre-emergent herbicides according to label directions to reduce summer weeds. Many brands, such as Scotts Halts and Hi-Yield Crabgrass Preventer, come in a granular form and are applied with a broadcast spreader. Most need to have an application of water to activate the herbicide. Do not apply weed-and-feed type fertilizers. Using the pre-emergent on warm-season grasses in the spring is not the time to put out fertilizer. The nitrogen content can cause the grass to come pre-maturely out of dormancy and be more susceptible to late-season freeze damage. Fertilize in late April or May after the grass has become green. Consider having your soil tested and applying fertilizer in the amounts recommended by the test results.
As the warm season lawns turn green, lower the blades on your lawnmower by one-half of an inch and mow across the lawn to remove dead grass leaves. The process is often referred to as scalping. Avoid doing so on zoysiagrass since it grows slowly and can suffer damage from scalping. This activity allows the sunlight to warm the soil faster and increase the rate of green-up. Some people have asked if fire can burn off the dormant grass. Never, under any circumstances, engage in setting fire to the lawn. It could spread to neighboring houses and lawns. Scalping with a mower is the safest way to accomplish this task.
Once the lawns have greened up, they can be aerated to relieve compaction. Use a hollow tine aerator. The machine pulls out 1-inch-long plugs of soil and deposits them on the ground’s surface. Aeration improves the ability of water and air to infiltrate the soil and improves the health of the grass.
Tall fescue grass is a cool-season grass that stays green throughout the year but grows the most in the fall and spring. It slows its growth in the summer and winter. Now is the time to apply fertilizer to these lawns as they are actively growing. Avoid doing so in late spring and summer as it will stress the plant because of the heat and increase the likelihood of fungal diseases. Applying seed to fescue lawns is best accomplished in the early fall but can also be done in March. However, if you are seeding, avoid using pre-emergent herbicides since these chemicals will prevent seed germination. Mow the lawn at three inches with a sharp lawnmower blade.
The spring months are critical to the season-long health of the lawn. Proper fertilization and herbicide applications at the right time, aeration, and mowing will ensure an attractive lawn that your neighbors can envy.
UGA Extension Henry County will host the next Lunch and Learn program on basic lawn care for homeowners, covering ways to keep your lawn healthy and attractive. The presenter will be Clint Waltz, UGA turfgrass Specialista. The program will be held on Tuesday, March 14, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the Extension Office at 97 Lake Dow Road, McDonough, GA 30252. No registration is required, and the program is free.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.