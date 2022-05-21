With spring in full bloom, garden centers have many plants available. Many trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, vegetables and other plants can enhance the home landscape. When choosing what to plant, consider the cost, mature plant size, location of planting, maintenance needs and personal tastes. Most plants that perform poorly in the landscape result from their inability to adapt to or tolerate their environment.
Consider how large the plants will be at maturity. It needs to fill its allotted space but not overgrow its site. Consideration must be given to the tree’s roots to eventually not damage sidewalks, foundations and septic systems. Shrubs used as foundation plants should be slow-growing, so pruning every week is unnecessary. Do not plan on keeping the size of a plant that grows taller than you would like at a lower height by constant pruning. Often you see trees planted under power lines that should not be there in the first place. They continuously need to be pruned back heavily or “topped,” as the practice is known, which is detrimental to the tree.
The location where the plant is to be sited must be thoroughly examined before choosing a plant. Some plants need well-drained soil and would not do well in a site that remains moist for too long. The amount of sun the location gets per day is essential in establishing what plants are needed. You would not want plants that require full sun in the shade and vice versa. Junipers need full sun and well-drained soil. However, azaleas prefer shadier locations and do not perform well in full sun. Also, remember to make sure the plant is adapted to our climate so that it can handle our temperature extremes.
Does it tolerate our climate? Henry County is in USDA Hardiness Zone 7b meaning our lowest temperatures can reach 5 to 15 degrees. Some plants cannot handle our winters, such as citrus trees. Others are marginally hardy such as oleanders, Japanese pittosporums, and St. Augustinegrass. The heat of our summers is another factor. Many plants have difficulty handling the hot temperatures we have. Examples include most firs and spruces, cherry trees, white pines, and Kentucky bluegrass.
One of the most critical factors in choosing the right plant is the relative ease of keeping it maintained. Native plants are among the best since they are acclimated to growing in our climate and are relatively simple to establish and maintain. However, just because the plant is native does not mean it will do well in all landscape situations. Most native ferns, for example, prefer shady areas with fertile, organic, moist soil. They will suffer if planted in the full sun. Some people would suggest you use natives solely but choose the right plant for you, whether it is native or not. If you happen to choose exotic plant material, check to ensure it is not invasive, such as certain species of wisteria, Elaeagnus, English ivy, and others.
Make sure you take all these factors into account when purchasing plants, which will save you from heartache later and ensure you have healthy, attractive plants for your garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.