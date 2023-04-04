From ‘Boy Meets World’ to the ballot box
Clicking on BoyMeetsCongress.com leads to the campaign website for Ben Savage, the star of a similarly named 1990s network sitcom who is now running for Congress to represent part of Los Angeles County.
The baby-faced 42-year-old, a Democrat, is among a dozen candidates officially vying for the seat held by Rep. Adam B. Schiff, who hopes to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Rivals include a board member of the nation’s second-largest school district, state legislators, a West Hollywood council member and a former Los Angeles city attorney — people who have won elections and governed.
Yet none have received the attention Savage has — a televised interview on “Good Morning America 3,” as well as articles in the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN — even though he came in seventh place in his only prior run for public office. The candidacy of Savage, whose “Boy Meets World” coming-of-age series was particularly popular among millennials, is the latest test of how much celebrity matters in American politics.
There is a long history of famous people running for office, especially in California, with its concentration of actors, musicians and others drawn to the home of showbiz.
While some have had success jumping from entertainment to politics — notably former President Donald Trump, former President Ronald Reagan and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger — celebrity hardly guarantees a win. Reality television star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner placed 13th in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall.
