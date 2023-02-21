Ted Cruz seeking Senate reelection, but he hasn’t ruled out presidential bid
Ted Cruz has seemingly taken himself out of the 2024 presidential sweepstakes, saying last week that he’s focused on being reelected to a third term in the Senate.
While it’s clear that Cruz will run in earnest for reelection, don’t believe that he doesn’t have an eye toward the 2024 presidential race or the fallout from what could be a fascinating GOP presidential primary.
On Sunday’s edition of Lone Star Politics, a political show produced by KXAS-TV (NBC5) and The Dallas Morning News, I asked Cruz if he had ruled out a run for president.
“I am running for reelection for Senate in 2024,” he said. “It is the honor of my life to represent 30 million Texans, and what I’m doing each and every day is going to Washington and fighting for 30 million Texans.”
He didn’t rule it out. But now most analysts don’t think he’ll take advantage of a Texas law that would allow him to simultaneously run for reelection and president.
But that doesn’t mean he’s not biding his time.
“Ted Cruz was born to run for president. It’s just part of his political DNA,” said University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus. “A lot of candidates, once they get a sniff of that first campaign for president, it stays with them.”
Rottinghaus added that the Texan in Cruz fueled his dreams of the White House. It the same pride that will have Texas Gov. Greg Abbott consider his place in the 2024 field.
It doesn’t make sense for Cruz to tip his hand about a presidential campaign. From a political standpoint, he’s currently boxed into running for reelection because the messaging for a presidential campaign would be tricky.
New Mexico prosecutors downgrade manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting
New Mexico prosecutors have downgraded felony penalties against Alec Baldwin and the armorer in the fatal “Rust” shooting, removing the threat that either could spend years in prison.
Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Oct. 21, 2021, death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie’s set south of Santa Fe.
The most serious charge included a “firearm enhancement” penalty that carried a maximum five years in prison, if convicted.
But state prosecutors backtracked on the firearm enhancement penalty after Baldwin’s attorneys argued the enhancement charge was improperly added. Baldwin’s team pointed to the fact that legislation mandating a five-year prison sentence had not taken effect in New Mexico until several months after the shooting took place.
The adjustment came Friday, when prosecutors filed an amendment to the criminal information, removing the firearm enhancement charge. The involuntary manslaughter charges that Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed now face carry an 18-month sentence.
Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this month arguing the firearm enhancement penalty was “unconstitutional.” The current version of the firearm-enhancement statute, they argued, did not take effect until May 18, 2022 — about seven months after the accidental shooting.
