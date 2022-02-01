Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis

The United States has received a written response from Moscow after it sent its own written answers following face-to-face meetings on the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the latest development in the ongoing diplomatic campaign aimed at deterring a potential Russian invasion of the country.

But the Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia had not sent its “main reply” to the US over Russia’s security concerns, saying there had been a “mix-up” over the issue.

“There was a mix-up,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters when asked to confirm the US had received a formal Russian response to a document delivered last week by Washington. “It [Russian correspondence] regarded a different matter. The main reply on this issue hasn’t been handed over, it’s still being prepared.”

State Department officials confirmed Monday they had “received a written follow-up from Russia” to a document sent in response to Russian security demands over NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe.

Moscow’s response comes days after Washington submitted its own documents to Moscow and ahead of a planned phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday.

“It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response,” the spokesperson said. “We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine.”

Governors say they told Biden US needs to ‘move away from the pandemic’ at White House meeting

A bipartisan group of governors told President Joe Biden that the country needs to “move away from the pandemic,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at the White House Monday.

“There’s a number of areas that we have full agreement on, and that is one: We need to move away from the pandemic,” the Republican told reporters outside the West Wing, “and we asked the President to help give us clear guidelines on how we can return to a greater state of normality.”

The governor said the group wanted to “partner with the administration” in order to “move beyond the pandemic.”

While there is more optimism that the worst of the pandemic is ending, the US daily average of cases remains near 500,000, averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly all counties in the US are experiencing high transmission of Covid-19.

A reporter asked Hutchinson how the US could move away from the pandemic when Covid hospitalizations were at an all-time high.

“Obviously, you can’t move away from a virus that’s still there. You can’t control that,” he said, but added that “people are striving for more normal life.”

“I think we’ve moved to that very quickly, Hutchinson continued, “but we need to have the guidelines very clear as to how you actually structurally move from the pandemic state of things to an endemic where you’re managing this virus like you would other illnesses in our country.”

He added there were “probably better measuring sticks” of how the country is faring than case counts of Covid-19, “which is hospitalizations, but how about the hospitalizations that are really caused by Covid.” He said he believed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were “working on giving us the right standards for that.”

Trump team announces $122 million war chest

Former President Donald Trump‘s political organization has amassed $122 million in cash reserves, his team announced Monday. The war chest he has stockpiled is unprecedented for a former President and underscores his financial dominance in Republican politics more than a year after leaving the White House and during a critical midterm cycle.

Trump’s various political arms raised more than $51 million during the second half of the year, according to a statement from Trump’s Save America political action committee, which also claimed that he has contributed more than $1.35 million to his favored candidates and causes.

“President Donald J. Trump has built a political organization that continues to capture and define the future of the Republican Party,” his spokesman Taylor Budowich said in the statement. “There is no question that the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN (MAGA!) wave is set to crash across the Midterms and carry forward all the way through 2024.”

Trump’s leadership committee, Save America, gave a combined $205,000 to dozens of candidates endorsed by the former President between July and December of last year.

— From wire reports