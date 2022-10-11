500 pilot whales die in mass strandings on remote New Zealand islands

Stranded pilot whales seen on Chatham Islands, New Zealand on October 8.

 Courtesy Tamzin Henderson

Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded near the shark-infested waters of a remote island chain in the South Pacific, according to rescue teams and conservationists.

New Zealand’s Department of Conservation told CNN nearly 500 whales washed up in the Chatham Islands, 840 kilometers (520 miles) east of the main South Island, in two separate mass stranding events reported by residents over the weekend.

