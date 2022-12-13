A month after 4 students were killed, police have yet to name a suspect as University of Idaho enters final exam week

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, left, and other members of law enforcement packed and removed the personal belongings of four University of Idaho homicide victims from their rental house last week.

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/TNS/Getty Images

A month after the gruesome killings of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home, authorities have yet to name a suspect or locate the murder weapon as hundreds of students take final exams before winter break.

The students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20; were likely asleep when they were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of November 13, authorities have said. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner has said.

