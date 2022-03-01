McDONOUGH — Henry County employees are getting a pay raise.
After months of presentations, discussions and disagreements among Board of Commissioners members, the BOC was finally able to agree on an 8.5% raise for all employees retroactive to Dec. 1, 2021.
Henry County staff members offered two options — a 10.5% or 7% increase — during the March 1 meeting.
Board members could not agree on either proposal, both motions failing during the meeting.
An exasperated Chair Carlotta Harrell said giving the full raise was the right thing to do to stop the bleed (of employees) and remain competitive.
“If you’re here to do a job you need to be paid,” she said. “It’s not up to us to dictate that individuals that make a certain amount of money shouldn’t make more. They come here every single day and do their jobs.”
Her remarks were in response to Commissioner Bruce Holmes' claims that a 10.5% raise for all was not equitable. He proposed that only employees making under $80,000 receive the increase.
He said he had a problem with employees making “well over $100,000” getting a raise of $10,000 to $20,000 overnight.
“We really should be looking after all employees at the lower spectrum,” he said.
Commissioner Dee Clemmons wanted to give some employees 7% and others 10.5%. However, as explained by Human Resources Director Harold Cooper in January, such a proposal would create pay compression, which occurs when pay between employees and supervisors is too close together or causes employees with more tenure and a higher pay grade to make less than those with less time on the job or lower pay grade.
He called it a “pothole” to avoid.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas proposed giving the 7% increase and revisiting additional raises in July.
Commissioner Johnny Wilson brought up the possibility that board members across the state will receive a $5,000 annual pay increase under Gov. Brian Kemp’s mid-year fiscal year 2022 budget.
He displayed his own W-2 tax form as proof of pay.
“We don’t want to give our employees a 10.5% increase, and we’re going to take a 13.5%,” Wilson said.
He said the increase to part-time pay will result in commissioners making more money than the starting salary of a full time Henry County police officer.
“We need to rethink that one,” he said, noting that Henry’s workforce has decrease while the workload has increased.
“I want to thank all the men and women who come to work and do their job everyday,” Wilson said.
Wilson made the motion to “split the difference” and give an 8.5% increase.
The measure passed unanimously.
During his presentation to the board, Cooper said since Jan. 1, or 55 business days, the county lost another 78 employees with 61 of those resigning.
In February, Cooper reported the county had 306 vacancies across all job families.
