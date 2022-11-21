Partly cloudy. High 56F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 1:30 pm
ELLENWOOD — An argument that started inside the Kroger grocery store on Fairview Road in Ellenwood ended in death.
Henry County police report the dispute escalated in the store’s parking lot where guns were pulled killing one person.
Damage to the store included broken glass, bullet holes and debris.
According to police, the shooting is still under investigation.
Neither the alleged shooter nor victim have been identified.
Officials from the City of Stockbridge were delighted with the return of its annual Turkey Giveaway on Friday. Click for more.PHOTOS: Stockbridge's Turkey Giveaway for residents in need
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Henry Herald headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get Breaking News alerts from Henry Herald delivered to your email.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Henry County Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Henry County sprinkled with recipes.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Get the most popular posts on HenryHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get Henry Herald sports headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Henry County. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.