McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Jan. 19 commission meeting.
Items approved include:
• Annexation resolution – approved a request for annexation of properties located on South Ola Road and Singley Drive.
• Department of Transportation resolution – approved payment to E.R. Snell in the amount of $59,692 for resurfacing of Kentwood Springs Drive.
• Facilities Maintenance resolution – approved roof replacement at Heritage Senior Center and Hidden Valley Senior Center with Garland/DBS, Inc. in the amount of $349,970 using Capital Improvement Plan fund (COPS) funds, as approved by the Board in the CIP.
• Fire Department resolutions – approved acceptance of a donation in the amount of $500 from Tanger Outlet Center and approved of a Budget Amendment; approved a Contract for Services with Access2Care LLC for the Nurse Navigation Solution and LYFT Rideshare Program with an estimated cost of $155,100 with a one time implementation cost of $25,000 with a yearly increase not exceeding 3 percent.
• Police Department resolutions – approved acceptance of a grant in the amount of $25,200 for the Naloxone (Narcan) Program for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for the Henry County Police Department; awarded a bid to Ed’s Public Safety for the purchase of Weapons and Sight Systems for the Henry County Police Department, using the RedSpeed Funds, in the amount of $249,274 and declared 328 used pistols as surplus for trade-in purposes; and approved a request to apply and accept the Governor’s Officer of Highway Safety (GOHS) grant in the amount of $157,901.60 for the Heat Program.
• Technology Services resolution – approved licensing and implementation of Tyler Technology’s Public Safety Mobile Site License, CrewForce and ShieldForce System for cost of $231,330 with an additional yearly maintenance of $48,579 added to the yearly Tyler Public Safety maintenance.
• Transit Department resolution – approved adoption of Henry County Transit Master Plan.
For more information or to view the meeting in its entirety, visit co.henry.ga.us/watchTV or log on to the Henry County Facebook page.
