The Henry County Board of Commission presented the Chamber of Commerce with a proclamation honoring their Chamber of the Year award.

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners recognized the Henry County Chamber of Commerce for the prestigious honor of being named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The recognition came through a proclamation during the Oct. 5 Commission meeting.

The Chamber of the Year award recognizes excellence in financial performance, partner retention, organizational strength and impact on the community in such areas as education, transportation, business development and quality of life.

