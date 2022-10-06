...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND WEST AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
from the W/NW at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Henry County Board of Commission presented the Chamber of Commerce with a proclamation honoring their Chamber of the Year award.
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners recognized the Henry County Chamber of Commerce for the prestigious honor of being named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The recognition came through a proclamation during the Oct. 5 Commission meeting.
The Chamber of the Year award recognizes excellence in financial performance, partner retention, organizational strength and impact on the community in such areas as education, transportation, business development and quality of life.
There are approximately 7,000 chambers in the United States, with more than 1,300 chambers globally represented by the ACCE. The Chamber of the Year honor evaluates work performed by Chambers of Commerce and states that the award reflects the challenging work, dedication and collaborative effort of many people throughout Henry County.
Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell congratulated the leaders with the HCCC on this huge accomplishment.
“The Chamber of the Year is the most prestigious and competitive award presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives,” said Harrell. “I’m elated that our very own Henry County Chamber of Commerce was selected as the 2022 Chamber of the Year. This clearly demonstrates their organizational strength and reflects progress, inclusion and their positive impact on our community.”
