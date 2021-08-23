Vote3.jpg

McDONOUGH — Qualifying ended last week for the upcoming elections in Henry County’s four cities.

The elections will be decided in the Nov. 2 general election. To check your voter status and find your polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

McDonough

• Candidates for mayor

Sandra Vincent

Craig Elrod

Tony Brown

• Council member District 1 candidates

Rufus Stewart - incumbent

Toneen Brown

• Council member District 2

Jamal Burt

• Candidates for at-large city council seat

Roger Pruitt - incumbent

Arlene Persaud

Vanessa Thomas

Darryl Payton

Stockbridge

• Candidates for mayor

Anthony S. Ford - incumbent

Bruce Smith Sr.

• Candidates for at-large city council seats

LaKeisha Gantt, incumbent

Alphonso Thomas, incumbent

Antonio Harris

Derek Mouzon

Ezekiel Pettway

Shirley Wallace

Locust Grove

• Candidates for three at-large city council seats

Keith Boone - incumbent

Vincent Williams - incumbent

Willie Taylor - incumbent

Hampton

• Candidates for mayor

Stephanie Bodie

Ann Tarpley

• Candidates for three at-large city council seats

Pamela Duchesne

Willie Turner - incumbent

Devlin Cleveland

Shawn Black

Errol Mitchell - incumbent

Shelia Barlow

Yaunte Dvine

