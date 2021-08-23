McDONOUGH — Qualifying ended last week for the upcoming elections in Henry County’s four cities.
The elections will be decided in the Nov. 2 general election. To check your voter status and find your polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
McDonough
• Candidates for mayor
Sandra Vincent
Craig Elrod
Tony Brown
• Council member District 1 candidates
Rufus Stewart - incumbent
Toneen Brown
• Council member District 2
Jamal Burt
• Candidates for at-large city council seat
Roger Pruitt - incumbent
Arlene Persaud
Vanessa Thomas
Darryl Payton
Stockbridge
• Candidates for mayor
Anthony S. Ford - incumbent
Bruce Smith Sr.
• Candidates for at-large city council seats
LaKeisha Gantt, incumbent
Alphonso Thomas, incumbent
Antonio Harris
Derek Mouzon
Ezekiel Pettway
Shirley Wallace
Locust Grove
• Candidates for three at-large city council seats
Keith Boone - incumbent
Vincent Williams - incumbent
Willie Taylor - incumbent
Hampton
• Candidates for mayor
Stephanie Bodie
Ann Tarpley
• Candidates for three at-large city council seats
Pamela Duchesne
Willie Turner - incumbent
Devlin Cleveland
Shawn Black
Errol Mitchell - incumbent
Shelia Barlow
Yaunte Dvine
