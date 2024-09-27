...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
South River at GA 81 at Snapping Shoals affecting Butts, Henry
and Newton Counties.
For the South River Basin...including Atlanta, Atlanta, Decatur,
Decatur, Atlanta, Decatur, Lithonia, Atlanta, Lithonia, Lithonia,
Conyers, Flippen, Snapping Shoals...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...South River at GA 81 at Snapping Shoals.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Significant
flooding occurs in the woodlands and fields along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 81. Much
further downstream in north Butts county...yards of homes and
portions of Lucy Lane and Lunsford Road will be flooded up to two
feet deep. The water level will be approaching the foundations of
some homes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 12 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
A Clayton County Police officer escaped with only minor injuries after a tree fell on his patrol vehicle as he was traveling home Friday morning.
The CCPD said “after working an intense morning shift serving and protecting the citizens of Clayton County during Hurricane Helene, Officer Soumah was traveling home on (Georgia) Highway 138 when a hardwood tree suddenly fell onto the front of his patrol vehicle, completely destroying it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.