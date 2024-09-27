A Clayton County Police officer escaped with only minor injuries after a tree fell on his patrol vehicle as he was traveling home Friday morning.

The CCPD said “after working an intense morning shift serving and protecting the citizens of Clayton County during Hurricane Helene, Officer Soumah was traveling home on (Georgia) Highway 138 when a hardwood tree suddenly fell onto the front of his patrol vehicle, completely destroying it.”

