HAMPTON — Since 2018 the city of Hampton has nearly doubled in size due to multiple annexations.
The changes have prompted city officials to update Hampton’s Official Zoning Map.
Such maps show how land parcels within the city limits are to be used. Zoning classifications include historic district, commercial and residential. Land is to be used as indicated by the map unless a property owner applies for and is granted a rezoning request.
The 2022 proposed map outlines the city’s new boundaries along with each zoning district. In 2010, Hampton measured 4.5 square miles. As of 2020, the city expanded to 9 square miles.
Community Development Director Wanda Moore said no zoning changes have been made involving annexed land.
“There’s no massive land use changes,” she said of the 2022 map.
The last zoning map adopted by the city was in 2018.
To view the proposed map, visit www.hamptonga.gov/agendacenter, select agendas and minutes and view the June 14 agenda.
The second reading of the ordinance (No. 2022-576) will be held on July 12 during the city council meeting.
Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month in the Train Depot Conference Room, 20 East Main St. South in Hampton. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.hamptonga.gov.
