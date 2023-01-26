012823_HDH_TornadoHelp.jpg

Donations are needed for Henry County tornado victims, including blankets, tarps and bottled water.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Collections are ongoing for residents affected by the EF-1 tornado that moved through Henry County Jan. 12.

A regional donation management center, overseen by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, has been set up at the Locust Grove Recreation Center to handle intake.

