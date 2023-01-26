McDONOUGH — Collections are ongoing for residents affected by the EF-1 tornado that moved through Henry County Jan. 12.
A regional donation management center, overseen by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, has been set up at the Locust Grove Recreation Center to handle intake.
EMA Deputy Director Kevin Johnson said the biggest needs are currently bottled water, tarps and blankets.
For those who would like to donate money, Johnson advised they contact The American Red Cross and Salvation Army. The monies, he said, will stay in Henry County. He said both have been working with the county since the tornado to take care of residents' needs, adding that the Salvation Army has been serving 200 hot meals a day to those in need.
Donations are accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the LG rec center. The center is also where residents can go to get what they need to continue their clean up efforts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Items needed:
• Tarps and plastic sheeting
• Duct and electrical tape
• Bottled water
• New blankets, towels and washcloths
• Diapers, wipes and forumla
• Facial tissues and toilet paper
• Soap and lotion
• Shampoo and conditioner
• Toothpaste and toothbrushes
• Combs, razors and shaving cream
Johnson said any goods remaining will be stored with the county for future use.
Overnight accommodations have ended with the Red Cross, because those who needed a place to stay have been given longterm accommodations. However, Johnson said help is still available through the Red Cross for those who need housing.
Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up a disaster recovery center to help residents apply for federal funds.
Johnson said it’s been the county’s goal from the beginning to offer as many resources as possible.
“This is our home,” he said. “Our citizens have come out — volunteering, donating and offering to help.” Johnson said. “We couldn’t have gotten this down without the support from our community. It’s been incredible.”
The Locust Grove Recreation Center is located at 10 Cleveland St. in Locust Grove. Mobile showers, bathrooms, washers and dryers and internet service are available. For housing needs, residents can call 1-800-Red-Cross. For more information or to apply for FEMA assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gove or call 1-800-621-FEMA. Locally, residents can call the Henry County EMA office at 770-288-7894.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents