McDONOUGH — Henry County's Communities In Schools of Georgia chapter is hosting its 11th annual golf tournament to fund dropout prevention services in McDonough High School and Stockbridge High School.
This year the tournament will be held at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Hampton. Food will be supplied by Chick-fil-A. For the past decade companies, nonprofits, and community leaders have been making an impact on students and their families by golfing with us, CIS officials said in a release.
Challenges that contribute to absenteeism, drop-out rates, and graduation rates predate the pandemic. The goal of Communities In Schools is to put students at the center and surround them with a caring community of support, anchored by dedicated staff focused on keeping kids in school.
Team registration is open until April 11 and sponsorships are available until April 7. New this year, a Ladies Golf Clinic will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. which will include Intro to Golf Lessons taught by a Pro and a box lunch.
To register, a team or individual and the Ladies Golf Clinic passes can be purchased at https://cisga.salsalabs.org/golf2022/index.html.
For more information about the tournament, visit facebook.com/cishenry or email Crystal McCarthy at cmccarthy@cisgeorgia.org.
