STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County government and the city of Stockbridge Wednesday honored the legacy of Dr. Marilyn Louise Flynn, who dedicated her life to the education and wellbeing of children in Henry and Clayton counties.
The community meeting room at Cochran Public Library was dedicated in Flynn’s memory and a plaque recognizing her contributions was placed in the library. The Henry Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in August to honor Flynn with the dedication.
The honor at the library follows the announcement in July that a school designed to decrease recidivism would be named in Flynn's honor. The Dr. Marilyn Flynn GED & Career Pathway School is a joint effort of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Southern Crescent Technical College. The school’s goal is to help inmates obtain their high school diploma; Fatherhood Program, workforce development certifications; and employment readiness training.
Dr. Flynn died July 16 at the age of 87. She was an accomplished educator, speech pathologist, advocate for early childhood literacy, and story teller. She taught for 43 years, focusing on special education. The final 18 years of her career were spent working in Clayton County schools.
