McDONOUGH — Connecting Henry graduated its final Students Working to Achieve Greatness (S.W.A.G.) Program class.
A total of 17 graduates made up the final Class of 2021 who persevered through an array of obstacles to graduate during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“From the deprivation of social interaction and in-person class instruction to the adaptation of online platforms, these graduates were determined to accomplish this academic milestone,” said S.W.A.G. Program Director James Williams. “While completing tasks, there were obstacles such as home distractions and scheduling conflicts with school and work. Even through all their barriers, these graduates spent hours studying and perfecting concepts in reasoning through language arts, science, social studies, and math.”
Despite the challenges, graduate Deter P. said that deciding to get his GED was “one of the most responsible decisions” he's made.
“The most important thing that stood out to me in this program was that they never gave up on me. They truly believed in me even when I did not believe in myself,” he said. “Obtaining my GED is only the beginning. I am more serious about furthering my education now than I have ever been before.”
Connecting Henry started the S.W.A.G. Program in 2009 with the intent of helping at-risk and out-of-school students in Henry County, ages 16-24, obtain their GED diploma.
The free program provided instruction and tutoring in language arts, science, social studies, and math, but also offered an objective assessment of individual skill level and service needs, an individual service strategy, preparation for post-secondary educational opportunities, and services in paid or unpaid work experiences, leadership development, comprehensive guidance and counseling, and financial literacy.
Over the last seven years, Connecting Henry has seen over 170 students graduate from their S.W.A.G. Program.
“We are so proud of this year’s graduates. They’ve worked hard and endured so much to get to this point,” said Barbara Coleman, Connecting Henry executive director.
Several S.W.A.G. Program graduates have continued their education, graduating from colleges such as Southern Crescent Technical College, Gordon State College, and Georgia State University at Georgia Perimeter College. Others have earned certificates from the United Education Institute and the United Medical and Business Institute with many working in industries including healthcare, administration, education, childcare, lawn care, construction, maintenance, and underground utilities. Several graduates have become Henry County police officers or joined the military.
Connecting Henry is no longer offering the S.W.A.G. Program to Henry County residents. Project Outsource Connects will now facilitating the program.
“The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), provides workforce services funded by the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) for the Connecting Henry, Inc. S.W.A.G. Program. Henry County’s fair share of funding was significantly reduced causing staff layoffs and reduction in services. It became increasingly difficult to operate the program to the level that we’ve established,” said Coleman. “It has been a pleasure to work with so many deserving students and community partners. While we are no longer funded through ARC, we will continue to provide workforce development services, offering short-term certification and employment training to job seekers.”
For more information about Connecting Henry, contact Connecting Henry at 770-288-6230 or visit www.connectinghenry.org. Connecting Henry is a 501©3 non-profit organization that operates through grants and donations.
