McDONOUGH — Connecting Henry believes in the miracle of Christmas.
For the past 18 years, the nonprofit has witnessed the spirit of the holiday as the Henry County community has come together to ensure children have a present under their tree during Christmas season.
Last year, the community's generosity helped 395 families and 788 kids.
Executive Director Barbara Coleman said she expects the number will increase this year.
“These families live right here in our neighborhoods,” she said. “They are our neighbors, people we go to church with and the kids we see at school.”
Connecting Henry is accepting toy and monetary donations through Nov. 26.
The small staff of five and volunteers will then set about sorting and purchasing toys to create a winter wonderland shopping experience for parents.
Families are given the opportunity to walk through the donations and select items their children would like.
“It gives parents the autonomy to shop for their children in a beautiful setting,” Coleman said. “It feels good to give and better to see the joy a toy brings to a child.”
She said the Toy Shop is the exclamation point and final end-of-the-year hurrah.
“For most the holiday season is a joyous time of the year with the lights, decorations and general festivities,” Coleman said. “Our community can help spread that cheer by giving.”
Connecting Henry is in need of new, unwrapped items for children ages 0-12, with an emphasis on ages Pre-K through fifth grade.
Coleman said they typically receive a majority of items for smaller children, limiting what is available for older students.
Toy ideas include:
• Puzzles and Legos
• Arts and crafts
• Board games
• Action figures and dolls
• Sporting goods
• Bikes and scooters
• Socks and throws
• Gloves and scarves
• Electronic and RC toys
• Stocking stuffers
Coleman’s advice is to select an item that your child or grandchild would enjoy while considering what they might need versus what they want.
“An extra blanket or warm coat might be exactly what a homeless family might need to stay warm during winter,” she said.
Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Connecting Henry, 66 Veterans Drive in McDonough or with a local partner collecting for Connecting Henry through Nov. 26.
Coleman said they’re also in need of volunteers to help with the collection, set up and distribution of toys.
“It’s a monumental undertaking and we can’t do it alone,” she said.
To volunteer for the event or for more information, visit www.connectinghenry.org or call 770-274-3642.
“Our community is great,” Coleman said. “They have always come together for our children and we look forward to this year’s toy shop.”
Adult Prom
In addition to the Toy Shop, Connecting Henry is hosting an Adult Prom Fundraiser on Nov. 5 from 7-10 p.m. at The Center for Advanced Studies, 401 East Tomlinson St. in McDonough. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the nonprofit’s web site.
“We’re looking forward to having a great adult night out with food and dancing,” Coleman said.
The prom will feature the Vintage Vixens band with heavy hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and an auction. Dress attire is required.
Coleman said monies raised will help go toward Connecting Henry operations.
“We’re 100% funded via grants and donations,” she said. “The fundraiser will help pay for bills like electric and water as well as salaries for our employees.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-prom-tickets-418252132387.
