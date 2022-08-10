McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has awarded the contract to build the new Birch Creek Elementary School.
MEJA Construction was the lowest of four total bidders at $34.8 million, according to Josh Malcom, chief operations officer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has awarded the contract to build the new Birch Creek Elementary School.
MEJA Construction was the lowest of four total bidders at $34.8 million, according to Josh Malcom, chief operations officer.
Construction is expected to begin in November and be completed in May 2024. The school, to be located off Willow Lane in McDonough, is set to open in August 2024.
The project will be paid for using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 monies.
The elementary school is the second new facility announced this year. In January, the Board of Education approved the location of the district’s first STEM high school. The $45.5 million facility will be built at 109 S. Lee St. in Stockbridge. The former Patrick Henry High will be demolished for the new build. According to the E-SPLOST 6 project list, the STEM school will open for the 2025-26 school year.
A second elementary school, Wolf Creek, is also part of the E-SPLOST 6 project list estimated to be completed for the 2027-28 school year.
Numerous building additions are planned as well at Dutchtown High School, Ola Middle School, Dutchtown Middle School, Locust Grove High School and Union Grove High School.
Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars. Click for more.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the July jobs report, employment is back to pre-pandemic levels. Read more about the report here! This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.