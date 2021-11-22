STOCKBRIDGE — Construction has resumed at the new Border Farms development in Stockbridge after building was halted in August due to failure to follow planning and zoning conditions.
The Henry County Building Department issued to stop work-order after it was alerted that homes were not being finished in brick on all sides. The condition was established between the county and builder when the project was approved.
Commissioner Bruce Holmes said he noticed the problem after driving through the subdivision.
“Broder Farms will meet the high standard of quality that our citizens have come to expect in our community,” Holmes said. “Insisting and making sure that what is being built compliments and enhances the surrounding communities and neighborhoods protects home values and brings a better quality of like to District 5. I’m pleased we were able to work together on this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.